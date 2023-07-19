The Karnataka Central Crime Branch (CCB) made a significant arrest on Wednesday when they apprehended five individuals suspected of planning a major conspiracy in Bengaluru.

The suspects were caught near a place of worship in the Kanakanagar area of Sultanpalya locality with a substantial cache of explosives and firearms, including pistols and live cartridges.

According to B Dayananda, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, the CCB was successful in thwarting acts of vandalism in the city with these arrests. The seized items from the suspects included seven pistols, numerous live bullets, a walkie-talkie, and materials used for explosives.

He said, "CCB has succeeded in tracking down the people who planned to commit acts of vandalism in Bangaluru city. Five accused have been arrested....Seven pistols, many live bullets, a walkie-talkie and other items were recovered from them. One of the accused who is absconding provided these weapons to those arrested to carry out certain subversive activities."

Further investigation revealed that one of the absconding suspects provided these weapons to those who were apprehended for carrying out subversive activities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Syed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir, and Zahid. They were connected to a 2017 murder case and had come into contact with terrorists during their time in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

During the operation, the police also confiscated four walkie-talkies, seven country-made pistols, 42 live bullets, two daggers, two satellite phones, and four grenades from the five suspects.