Conservation NGO Wildlife SOS received a distress call from Indian Oil Apartments in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, after the maintenance staff discovered a five-foot snake stuck in a crevice.

After the organisation's Rapid Response Unit arrived at the scene, they discovered that it was a black-headed Royal Snake (spalerosophis atriceps), also known as a diadem snake.

The serpent, according to NDTV, was distressed as it was completely stuck in the crevice and couldn't free itself. Fortunately, two snake rescuers managed to get the snake out. Once rescued, the snake was released into the wild after a few hours of observation.

"Snakes making their way into buildings and residences is a common occurrence during the summer months. Since reptiles are cold-blooded their body temperature varies with that of the environment, therefore they are unable to self-regulate their temperature if they get too warm. To combat this they often find places to retreat to during the hottest time of the day, which often can be a cold concrete floor or a hole in a wall," Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said.

Diadem snakes seldom bite, but when in stress, they coil up and hiss.

