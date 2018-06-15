Everybody wants to stay healthy. Turns out, the secret to living longer and healthy isn't actually a secret at all. We all know, what we eat is what we are! The food that we eat affects our waistlines, the heart condition, and of course, our longevity.

If you want to make a change and turn back your biological clock, follow these simple routine and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Although no one food can extend your life by itself, it is essential to make a conscious effort to add these five healthy foods to improve your health.

5 foods that will help you stay healthy

1. Beans

Are you too worried about digestion issues when you consume beans and legumes? The secret is to have it slowly and build your digestion capacity over several days. The fiber in beans lowers the cholesterol levels, regulates the blood sugar. When you have beans and legumes it makes you feel full. Lentils, peas, and beans are proven to decrease the risk of colon cancer by 50 percent. A study on 64,000 women for an average of 4.6 years found that people who included beans in their diet were associated with 38 percent reduced risk of diabetes.

2. Leafy Greens

Do not make a face when you see leafy greens or avoid the greenery section of the supermarket aisle.

Greens can be a little bitter but it has all the important phytochemicals. Raw greens are full of nutrients and low on calories. It is an amazing weight-loss food with just 100 calories per pound. There can never be any limit to eat your leafy greens. You can add some dressing along and make it flavorful. They are good in protecting blood vessels and lowering the risk of diabetes. Greens like spinach, romaine, kale, bok choy, and arugula come from cruciferous family which are known for cancer-fighting properties. According to a study published in Experimental Biology, the risk of death decreased by 15 percent in people who ate at least one serving of leafy greens a day.

3. Onions

If you are a person who runs miles away because of the strong odor in onions, think again. Onions contain antioxidants which can eliminate toxins from the body. Onions, garlic, leeks, shallots, scallions, and chives are good for maintaining the cardiovascular and immune systems. Including onions in the diet can have a good therapeutic effect. Some studies have found that consuming onions can reduce the risk of prostate and gastric cancer. Red onions rich in quercetin, a flavonoid, helps in suppressing the tumor growth. You can add it in your salads along with some flavored dressing. Kidney, navy and pinto beans are some of the many varieties of beans.

4. Berries

Who wouldn't love to add some color into their bowl of breakfast? Colourful berries are the most powerful weapon against aging. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are low in sugar and high in nutrients. Antioxidant properties in berries help keep the disease at bay and fight inflammation. Berries are also linked to reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Want to have an Elephants' memory? Have berries. It improves the motor coordination and memory. A small study found that adults who had blueberry juice for 12 weeks scored more on memory tests than who were given a placebo. Moderate consumption of red wine is good for heart.

5. Nuts And Seeds

The key to healthy diet is including fiber-rich food. Seeds are full of minerals, antioxidants, and healthy fats. Fiber content in the nuts and seeds help suppress the appetite and keeps the blood sugar level low. You know there are many types of seeds. Each one is unique in nutrition. Seeds also have more protein than nuts. Having nuts in your diet helps in weight management, prevents diabetes, and help keep your heart healthy. Include seeds and nuts along with vegetables to absorb the nutrients completely.