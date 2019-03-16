Disruption through intense competition has not only transformed the Indian mobile industry, but the television market has also seen a fair share of evolution. Televisions are no longer a luxury and brands have made it easier for buyers to own feature-packed smart TVs in India. Accelerating those efforts further, Thomson has launched a new affordable smartphone TV touted as "India's first 40-inch 4K smart TV."

Brands like Xiaomi, Kodak, VU and others bring affordable TV choices to consumers and France-based Thomson is in the same league as them. The premium TV category is still led by Samsung, LG and Sony. What Thomson has in store for all the consumers out there is quite interesting, especially at a price range that is highly affordable for the masses.

Thomson launched its fourth smart TV in India, the UD9 Smart TV, at an unbelievable cost of Rs 20,999. The 40-inch 4K smart TV is available exclusively on Flipkart, where buyers can use Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card to get an additional 5 percent off and also fetch up to Rs 8,000 off on exchange of old TV. For those who cannot afford the TV at its full price can opt for no cost EMI as well.

Even though the Thomson UD9 40-inch 4K Smart TV's affordable price is a compelling reason to buy the television, let's take a look at the specifications that are equally important.

Thomson UD9 40-inch 4K TV has a Samsung display panel with 3840×2160 pixels resolution, 550 nits of brightness, active HDR10 and 20W audio output. The television has three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a 60Hz standard refresh rate. Since it is a smart TV, there are built-in apps such as YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for seamless entertainment.

Thomson's new smart TV runs on the ageing Android 7.1 OS, but also supports screencasting via Miracast. There is support for more than 18 local languages including Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, and more, the company said.

Thomson UD9 40-inch 4K smart TV is an extension to the existing line-up of UD9 TVs. The latest model is the cheapest of the lot and other models come with 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes. The 43-inch model is priced at Rs 24,999, the 50-inch 4K TV costs Rs 32,999 and the high-end 55-inch variant costs Rs 37,999.