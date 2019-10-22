The Milwaukee police are investigating the case in which a four-year-old girl shot her father and herself in South 60th Street and Warnimont Avenue.

According to police reports, the girl and the 33-year-old father was reported to not be life-threatening and were treated in hospital.

Since the father lied about the circumstances in the shooting, he was taken into custody as per the charges by the district attorney.

"I think it's sad because first of all, if you're going to have a gun, OK sure, fine whatever. But you should have the proper storage container for it, like a lock box or some sort of something for it for the safety of yourself and your children," local resident Christina Williams was quoted as saying by CBS.

Southeast Wisconsin Coordinator of non-profit Safe Kids, Klindt Simpson told WTKR, parents need to talk with children about guns. "Teach them that the guns they see in their home are different than the guns they see on TV or in games -- that if they do see a gun, they should never touch it. Always get an adult, and let the adult know, 'Here the gun is.'"

Charges will be announced by the District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

The incident occurred days after a two-year-old who was playing with an unsecured gun fatally shot herself in central Indiana last week.

According to police reports, the mother of the child, 26-year-old Stephanie Jones had gone to the bathroom while her son was watching television, the toddler who was playing with the gun accidentally shot herself in the head.

In September, a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself in St Louis in Missouri in September. The child's father was charged for leaving his 40 calibre Glock within the reach of the child and was charged for one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.