An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nicobar islands region on Tuesday, October 22. The quake occurred at around 6:39 am. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the epicentre of the earthquake was registered at a deep depth of 180 kilometres. No loss of life and property has been reported yet.

Earlier this year, nine medium intensity earthquakes hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands, with a magnitude ranging from 4.7 to 5.2 just in a span of two hours.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14 am, followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later.