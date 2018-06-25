It's been 35 years since India won their first-ever World Cup trophy at Lord's, England in 1983. But for one of the heroes of that historic triumph, the memory of that day is still fresh.

Today (June 25) marks the 35 years of India's World Cup win and on social media, fans, cricketers recalled that momentous day.

India defeated West Indies by 43 runs. The Kapil Dev-led team tamed the might Caribbean side, successfully defending 183 in the final. India also shattered West Indies' dream of achieving hat-trick World Cup titles. They had won in 1975 and 1979.

In an exclusive chat with International Business Times, India, all-rounder Roger Binny, who was part of the history-making squad, spoke about that unforgettable day.

"For us, it is still fresh in our minds. It doesn't seem that it happened so long ago. We still are remembered very fondly by the fans. It was a historic day, a great day for Indian cricket," Binny, who dismissed West Indies' captain Clive Lloyd in the final, said.

'In constant touch with World Cup team-mates through Whatsapp'

The 62-year-old from Bengaluru said he was in constant touch with his World Cup team-mates.

"We have been in touch through WhatsApp and other messenger platforms. Each one of us is sending out messages," Binny, who represented India in 27 Tests and 72 ODIs, added.

India had to wait 28 years for their second World Cup trophy. On April 2, 2011, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-captained "Men in Blue" beat Sri Lanka in the final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Difficult to compare 1983 and 2011 World Cup wins: Binny

When asked to compare between the two moments (1983 and 2011), Binny opined that it was very difficult.

"It is difficult (to choose). A lot of time had gone by (between two World Cup wins). After many years (28) we won again. The game itself had changed since 1983. The players (in 2011) were more experienced in one-dayers. In those days, not much of one-day cricket was played. We can't make a comparison between the two teams. The conditions were different. We fought through our medium pacers, swing bowlers. In India, in 2011, we won it through spinners. It is very difficult to compare," he explained.

Kapil Dev's catch gave us hope in the final: Binny

Like many, Binny too said Kapil's stunning catch to send back Vivian Richards was the turning point in the World Cup final and it changed the players' belief.

"Kapil Dev's catch gave us a lot of hope. That created a different atmosphere for the whole team and changed our mindset. At that point in time, we knew we were in with a chance. That was the turning point of the game. That catch not only got us the wicket but changed the mindset of all the players," the right-hander, who had bowling figures of 1/23 from 10 overs in the final, said.

The 11 Indian men who played the 1983 World Cup final: Kapil Dev (captain), Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, Sandeep Patil, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Substitutes: Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Valson.