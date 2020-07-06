A 34-year-old person admitted to AIIMS Hospital in the national capital attempted suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the hospital. The incident was reported on Monday, July 6, and the man is reported to be a coronavirus patient.

News agency ANI quoted Delhi Police and said that a Covid positive patient allegedly attempted suicide at Delhi's AIIMS Trauma Centre today.

He was a journalist with a Hindi Daily by profession.

The patient was undergoing treatment at Delhi's AIIMS after he developed symptoms of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID19 positive patient who jumped off the 4th floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre is critical and is admitted in ICU," DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya told the news agency.

Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh mark

Meanwhile, Delhi's Covid-19 tally crosses 100,000-mark. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that though the number of Covid infection has crossed one lakh in Delhi, there is no need to panic as 72,000 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

"Covid-19 cases have crossed 1 lakh mark in Delhi but there is no need to panic as around 72,000 people have also recovered," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press briefing.

To date, over 11.4 million people have been detected to be infected by the novel coronavirus worldwide and another 5.33 lakh have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University dashboard. India yesterday evening crossed the 6.86-lakh mark as it replaced Russia as the third worst-hit country by the Covid-19 pandemic.