A three-year-old girl was brutally murdered by loan sharks in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district after her family failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000.

Three days before Twinkle's decomposed body was recovered, a man named Zahid had an argument with her family over a debt of Rs 10,000 which they couldn't repay. On the same day, Twinkle was reported missing and Zahid has now admitted that he had kidnapped her.

Zahid had taken her to his home and strangled her with a dupatta. He covered her with a sack and kept her there for a couple of days when the body began emanating a foul smell. He then dumped the body in a garbage dump in a decomposed state.

Twinkle's body was found in the garbage dump with her eyes gouged out on June 2. Soon, the police managed to nab Zahid and his accomplice Aslam. They have confessed to their crimes.

After Twinkle's body was recovered and a manhunt ensued, shops in the region remained closed and many sat in front of the Punjab National Bank on the Aligarh-Palwal route demanding justice for the little girl.