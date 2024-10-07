The much-anticipated results of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections will be announced on Tuesday, as counting begins for all 90 constituencies. A total of 873 candidates, including a former Chief Minister, are in the running for seats in what is being hailed as a landmark election in the region's political history since 1947.

The 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections hold immense significance, marking a pivotal moment in the political landscape of the region following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. This is the first Assembly election since Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked, and the outcome will play a key role in shaping the future governance of the Union Territory.

Both within India and globally, these elections have been closely watched. As the first since Jammu and Kashmir's political restructuring, the results are expected to signal the direction of the region's political evolution and its integration into India's broader political framework. The stakes are high, as the outcome could also influence future discourse on Jammu and Kashmir's demand for statehood and its role in national politics.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K, Pandurang K Pole said that the counting of votes will commence at 8 AM on October 8, 2024, and 28 counting centres have been established for 90 assembly constituencies in 20 districts of the UT.

"There are 28 counting centres across the J&K and we are fully prepared for the counting," P K Pole said. He added that all the EVMs are securely placed in the strong rooms of all district headquarters.

The CEO further remarked that comprehensive security arrangements have been made for the counting and three-tier security cover has been established around counting centres.

CCTV cameras installed in all strong rooms

Pole stated that adequate checkpoints have been set up within a 100-meter perimeter of each counting centre and CCTV cameras have been installed in all strong rooms where the EVMs are stored to closely monitor all activities. "Unauthorized individuals will be restricted from entering these areas and CCTV cameras have been installed at the main entrance and throughout the entire premises of the counting centres to ensure comprehensive monitoring", the CEO added.

Pole stated that the counting will begin at 8 AM on October 8 and Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after 30 minutes, adding that accurate information on each round of counting will be uploaded in a timely manner.

The CEO outlined that on the counting day, strong rooms will be opened in the presence of candidates, their authorized representatives, Returning Officers (ROs)/Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), and ECI observers, and the entire process will be videographed. He added that mobile phones will not be allowed inside the counting centres.

Pole further said that two counting centres each have been set up for the Kupwara, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, and Reasi Districts, three counting centres have been set up for migrants while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining districts, where the counting will take place. He added that to monitor the counting process, various counting observers have also been appointed by Election Commission of India.

The CEO highlighted that during the process, only authorized individuals, officials, or staff will be permitted inside and around the counting centres and the public and political party representatives are requested not to crowd the counting centres and check the results at home. He added that the results will also be available on the Election Commission of India's website http://results.eci.in/ and Voter Helpline App.

Pole further said that media centres have been set up at the counting centres for the press to access the latest updates, adding that only authorized personnel would be allowed entry into the counting centres. He also said that instructions have been given to closely monitor social media to prevent the spread of any rumours related to the counting.