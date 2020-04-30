Lunchbox to Angrezi Medium, 10 movies of Irrfan Khan you can stream on OTT Platform Close
The Sahibabad police of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was astounded to hear a teary-eyed mother's complaint.

Her son, 26-year-old Guddu was sent to the grocery shop on Wednesday, 29 April, only to return back home with a bride instead of the vegetable packs!

Guddu with his wife
Guddu with his wife. Twitter ANI

"I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage," said Guddu's mother to the police.

Speaking about the marriage, Guddu, 26-year-old groom, said: "I got married to Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar."

"However, we could not get the marriage certificate at that time due to lack of witnesses. I had decided to visit Haridwar again for my marriage certificate but could not do so as the lockdown was imposed," he added.

"After returning from Haridwar, Savita stayed at a rented accommodation in Delhi. However, today I decided to bring her to my mother's house as she was told to leave the rented accommodation due to lockdown," said Guddu.

Giving a solution to the family feud, the Sahibabad Police have asked Savita's house owner in Delhi to let the couple stay there during the lockdown period.