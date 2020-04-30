The Sahibabad police of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was astounded to hear a teary-eyed mother's complaint.

Her son, 26-year-old Guddu was sent to the grocery shop on Wednesday, 29 April, only to return back home with a bride instead of the vegetable packs!

"I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage," said Guddu's mother to the police.

Speaking about the marriage, Guddu, 26-year-old groom, said: "I got married to Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar."

"However, we could not get the marriage certificate at that time due to lack of witnesses. I had decided to visit Haridwar again for my marriage certificate but could not do so as the lockdown was imposed," he added.

"After returning from Haridwar, Savita stayed at a rented accommodation in Delhi. However, today I decided to bring her to my mother's house as she was told to leave the rented accommodation due to lockdown," said Guddu.

Giving a solution to the family feud, the Sahibabad Police have asked Savita's house owner in Delhi to let the couple stay there during the lockdown period.