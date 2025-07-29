The untimely and unannounced visit of 25 IPS officers at Aamir Khan's home this morning left the whole nation puzzled. At a time when celeb homes and properties being raided has become common; many on social media were quick to declare the same behind the visit of officers to the Khan residence. Rumour mills were rife with several speculations and assumptions.

The video that grabbed attention was of police vehicles and luxury bus exiting Aamir's house in Mumbai. Soon word spread about officers having visited Aamir. Many wondered what was the latest soup the actor had landed himself into. However, putting an end to the gossipmongers working overtime, Aamir Khan's team has finally revealed the reason behind the sudden visit.

Aamir Khan's team explains

Aamir's team reportedly has said that the IPS trainees wanted a meeting with the superstar and he was kind enough to invite them all to his home. "The IPS trainees of the current batch had requested a meeting with him, and Aamir Khan hosted them at his residence," News18 quoted the actor's spokesperson saying.

Genelia auditioned for Sitaare

This comes a day before Aamir Khan Productions is all set to announce something special. Aamir is currently basking in the success of his latest release – Sitaare Zameen Par. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh. Genelia had revealed that she had auditioned for the part.

"Aamir met Riteish somewhere and asked, 'Is Genelia working nowadays?' Riteish said yes, and that's when Aamir suggested I meet RS Prasanna, the director. I auditioned for the role and got it. I know most actors might think, 'Why audition after 20 years?' But I believe it's a great way to land a film, and I'm genuinely excited that I did it," she told HT.