The buzz in the media is that Hebah Patel, who was recently seen in the movie 24 Kisses, is set to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as a contestant and she is likely to brighten up the house with her glam quotient.

After facing a lot of hiccups, Star Maa recently made an official announcement that Akkineni Nagarjuna would host Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which is set to go on air soon. Though they are yet to reveal its date, the speculation is that this hit reality TV show would be launched on July 21.

Names of several celebs from various fields were linked with Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Some of them have denied the reports, while others kept mum. Based on their response, there is a list of 14 contestants that has been doing rounds in the media for the last couple of weeks.

The latest addition to the list is none other than actress Hebah Patel, who is known for her performance in Sukumar's Kumari 21F. It is rumoured that the bosses of Star Maa have finalised this bold diva as a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 3. She is said to have agreed to spend 100 days inside the house.

The bosses of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 think that Hebah Patel is popular for her glamorous roles and her entry into the shows will surely boost its viewership.

Back in July 2018, it was rumoured that Hebah Patel would make a wildcard entry into the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. The speculation was made after anchor Shyamala was eliminated from the show, but it did not turn out to be true. Now, it should be seen whether it is going to be another baseless rumour or factual.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Hebah Patel made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Thirumanam Enum Nikkah 2014. In the same year, the actress also forayed into Kannada and Telugu film industry with Adyaksha and Ala Ela, respectively. She has played female leads another eight Telugu movies in the next five years.

Hebah Patel was last seen in Ayodhyakumar Krishnamsetty's 24 Kisses, which hit the screens on November 23, 2018. The actress has churned out a series of flops in recent years. She does not have any projects in her kitty. She was recently in news for a hot photoshoot. Having no films in her kitty, she might accept the offer of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, say the sources from the film industry.