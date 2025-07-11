In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, 22 Maoists, including eight women, have surrendered, marking a pivotal step toward peace in the conflict-ridden Abujhmad region. This event unfolded on a Friday, as the individuals laid down their arms before senior police officials, including Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria. This surrender is part of the state's ongoing anti-Maoist campaign and rehabilitation initiative, which aims to bring stability and development to the region.

Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria emphasized the impact of this surrender, noting that it weakens the Maoist influence in the area. Among those who surrendered were 14 male and eight female cadres, including a couple. The group comprised members from both the Kutul and Amdai Area Committees, which have long been active in the dense forest zones of the Bastar division.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his thoughts on the matter through his social media handle, stating, "People are choosing the path of progress and unity over violence. In Narayanpur district, 22 Naxalites with a combined bounty of Rs 37.5 lakh have laid down their arms. These individuals, who had rewards ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 8 lakh, are now stepping away from militancy." This statement underscores the government's commitment to fostering peace and development in the region.

The surrender was reportedly motivated by growing disillusionment with the Naxalite ideology and internal strife within the organization. Many of the individuals cited the exploitation of tribal communities and the hollow promises of leadership as reasons for abandoning the movement. One of the most prominent figures to surrender was Area Commander Sukhlal, who carried a bounty of eight lakh rupees. He surrendered alongside his wife, who was also a Naxalite cadre.

The Chhattisgarh government's surrender and rehabilitation policy played a crucial role in encouraging this move. Under this initiative, surrendered Naxalites are provided with financial assistance, housing, and vocational training to help them reintegrate into society. Each of the 22 individuals received an immediate relief package and will be eligible for further support as per the policy guidelines. This approach aims to provide a sustainable path for former militants to transition back into civilian life.

Security forces, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Border Security Force, have intensified operations in Narayanpur, leading to increased pressure on Maoist groups. The Maad Bachao Abhiyan, aimed at reclaiming the Abujhmad region for its original tribal inhabitants, has also gained momentum with such surrenders. With this latest development, the total number of Maoists who have surrendered in Narayanpur this year has crossed 100. Officials believe that continued efforts in development, dialogue, and rehabilitation will further weaken the grip of extremist ideology in the region and pave the way for lasting peace.