Thunderstorms and heavy rains hit various parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday evening, May 2

Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh have been warned of dust storms and thundershowers

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has asked the authorities to help the injured

Thunderstorms and heavy rains wreaked havoc in various parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday evening, May 2. Nearly 22 people were reported dead and over a hundred people were injured. Heavy rains lashed certain parts of the state – Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Alwar – that led to multiple road accidents.

The state capital, Jaipur, also witnessed dust storm-like conditions. According to reports, nine people died in Bharatpur, while three people lost their lives in Alwar. Jhunjhunu reported two deaths when a house collapsed due to the dust storm. Dholpur also reported incidents of fire thus adding to the concerns of the local authorities, Times of India reported.

Not only Rajasthan but also parts of Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh have been warned of dust storms and thundershowers, according to private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

In the state of Punjab, wheat stored in granaries was destroyed due to the heavy rains as farmers were unable to protect their crops. Farmers are now seeking compensation from the state government for their damaged crops, ABP Live reported.

#HimachalPradesh's Shimla turned dark during the day after onset of rain & strong winds in a sudden change of weather (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/sjBzbV4XhY — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2018

#WATCH: Dust storm lashes #Rajasthan's Alwar, 2 people have died in the area due to accidents because of the sudden weather change. pic.twitter.com/GKgRnZI15T — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2018

Many political leaders expressed their grief over the tragedy.

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has asked the authorities to help the injured in the affected parts of the state.

Have directed Ministers and concerned officials to affected areas to begin relief work immediately and restore utilities. An unfortunate incident, we have been working closely with local authorities to mitigate the situation. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) May 3, 2018

Sachin Pilot, the former minister of corporate affairs and the current president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, also expressed sadness over the tragedy. "Saddened to learn about the deaths of 22 people in several parts of Rajasthan due to thunderstorm and bad weather. My heartfelt condolences to the families. Urge the government to extend all possible help to the victims' families and to those injured," he tweeted.

Very sad to know about 22 people have died and over 100 injured due to dust storms and strong winds in #Rajasthan.. We are extremely grieved at the loss of lives in state and stand with the victims in this hour of tragedy… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 3, 2018

Deeply pained to know that so many people have lost their lives due to strong winds and storm today… My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.. May god give them strength. The state BJP government must provide immediate relief to the victims. #Rajasthan https://t.co/9z62Zf5Osq — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 2, 2018

"I cancel all the celebration programs at my residence on today's occasion. Blood donation camps and Janhit programs can be continued by the organizers," former Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot tweeted on the occasion of his birthday. Gehlot expressed his sadness and has canceled all the birthday celebrations.