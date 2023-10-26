As the deadly Israel-Hamas conflict continued for a 20th consecutive day on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed of destroying several tanks inside the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the IDF said it moved in and fired at the Hamas outposts In Gaza on Wednesday night and destroyed many tanks and missile launching capabilities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clearly said that the entry of the Israel armed forces in Gaza Strip is imminent and the ground assault will commence soon.

The Israeli forces are, according to former officers of the IDF, well versed in underground fights in tunnels and that they have exact and perfect knowledge of the construction of these tunnels and their precise locations.

Other reports said three family members of Wael Al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera Arabic's bureau chief in Gaza, were killed amid the raging conflict in the Hamas-controlled enclave, Palestinian security and medical sources said.

On Wednesday, an Israeli raid on two houses in the Nuseirat refugee camp killed several people, including the wife, son, and daughter of Al-Dahdouh, the medical sources claimed.

"Despite being forced to relocate to the southern part of the Gaza Strip in search of safety, the Al-Dahdouh family was targeted," Xinhua news agency quoted a statement released by the Hamas-run Ministry of Interior in Gaza as saying.

The relocation followed Israel's evacuation call ordering some 1 million people to move to the southern part of the besieged enclave on October 13. Footage on Al Jazeera English news channel shows Al-Dahdouh entering a hospital to see his slain family members.

(With inputs from IANS)