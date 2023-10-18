Events unfolding in the Gaza Strip hit another low when Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians, was bombed on Tuesday. As per the statement given by Palestinian officials, many victims including children are still under the rubble. The Palestnians officials have blamed ongoing Israeli airstrikes and its defense forces for the unfortunate incident, saying that at least 500 people have been killed.

We didn't do it, they did, says Israel

After the news was received with widespread furore and criticism from millions on social media and many quarters of the world, the Israel Defence Forces "categorically denied" any involvement in the hospital attack. The IDF has instead blamed a "failed rocket launch" by the Palestinian Islamic militant group. A report in the CNN quoted Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus as saying, "We did not strike that, and that the intelligence that we have suggests that it was a failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad, and I want to add categorically, that we do not intentionally strike any sensitive facilities, any sensitive facilities and definitely not hospitals." It's back and forth trade of allegations and denial, as the group has denied any involvement in the hospital attack.

Demanding accountability for the dastardly act, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to X saying she was saddened by the strike against a hospital in Gaza. "There is no excuse for hitting a hospital full of civilians. All the facts have to be established and those responsible must be held accountable."

Concerns mount over the situation

It's been over a week that the Gaza enclave, home to 2.2 million, has been under siege by Israel. Humanitarian concerns mount over the food, water and electricity situation in Gaza while the hospitals struggle to tend the wounded. With the situation spiraling out of control, the head of the UN health agency took to social media to draw attention and plead with all sides to stop the violence. "The situation in Gaza is spiraling out of control,"posted Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "Every second we wait to get medical aid in, we lose lives. We need immediate access to start delivering life-saving supplies."