It seems like 2025 hasn't started on a positive note for Indian cricketers. After reports of Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma's separation, it is now being widely reported that Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, have also parted ways after 21 years of marriage.

Several media outlets have confirmed that the couple has been living separately for months. According to a report in Hindustan Times (HT), the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram, and their divorce is reportedly on the cards.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Virender Sehwag's Diwali posts featured his sons and mother but excluded Aarti, fueling rumours of a rift.

As soon as the news of Aarti and Virender's divorce surfaced on social media, fans dubbed 2025 the "Year of Divorce," pointing out the increasing number of separations among celebrities and cricketers.

However, there has been no official confirmation from either Virender Sehwag or Aarti Ahlawat regarding their divorce or separation.

Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat's Relationship

Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat shared a strong bond and have two children, Aryavir and Vedant. Aarti had been a constant support to Virender throughout his cricketing career.

Who is Aarti Ahlawat?

Forty-five-year-old Aarti Ahlawat was born and raised in New Delhi. She completed her schooling at Lady Irwin Secondary School and received her primary education from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. She also pursued a diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, affiliated with Delhi University, according to a report in HT.

When Did Aarti Ahlawat Marry Virender Sehwag?

The couple was in a long-term relationship before tying the knot. Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat married in 2004 in a grand wedding ceremony hosted at the residence of India's former finance minister, the late Arun Jaitley.