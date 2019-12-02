Ever since Apple departed from the 4-inch iPhones in 2015, the display sizes have only gone bigger. Currently, the biggest iPhone sports a 6.5-inch display, but the bezel-less form factor doesn't make it impractical. But it looks like the Cupertino tech giant isn't satisfied with the size of its iPhone 11 Pro Max.

According to a new report from Korean news site ETNews, Apple is going to launch its biggest iPhone ever as early as next year. If the report is accurate, the successor to iPhone 11 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display, which is only a tad smaller than Apple's smallest 7.9-inch iPad Mini.

2020 iPhone lineup

Rumours about 2020 iPhone lineup have already been making the headlines. Since the iPhone 11 series didn't witness major changes in terms of design, there's a lot expected from Apple next year. The 6.5-inch display size in the iPhone has received quite a lot of praise, both in terms of visual appeal and usability.

But going any bigger than 6.5-inch for an iPhone could miss the sweet spot. If the iPhone 12 Pro Max gets a 6.7-inch OLED display, which reports suggest will be provided by Samsung, but Apple won't have to fear much considering it will have at least two accompanying models, namely iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

According to the report, Apple is compensating for the increased screen size in the iPhone 12 Pro Max by shrinking the iPhone 11 Pro successor's display. It appears the iPhone 12 Pro would get a 5.4-inch OLED display, which is bound to attract a bunch of compact phone enthusiasts. Continuing the trend from this year, Apple might also keep the 6.1-inch model as a successor to its highly-popular iPhone 11. If the reports are true, the iPhone 12 will also get an OLED display.

Several reports have suggested major upgrades for 2020 iPhone lineup. The OLED displays in the premium iPhones are expected to get 120Hz refresh rate, 5G support and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The cameras will naturally get Apple's attention in the development of iPhone 12 series and we cannot wait to see what's in store for fans after delivering masterpieces like iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Foldable iPhone

Even if a 6.7-inch iPhone is imaginable, it is hard to visualise an iPhone bigger than that. If the latest report is true, the iPhone 12 Pro Max could be Apple's final stop before we actually see a foldable iPhone. Samsung and Huawei have already shown foldable design can be mainstream when done right. Apple might take its time, but to accommodate a screen larger than 6.7 inches would require a foldable concept.

Will Apple go with a vertical or horizontal foldable design is something worth debating, but the company has filed patents for book-style folding design. If Apple decides to go bigger than 6.7-inch, the safest bet is to bring an iPhone with a folding display. Since Samsung, Huawei and Motorola have already shown the world what can be done with foldable phones, Apple might be hard at work to join the trend. Of course, nothing is confirmed without Apple's acknowledgement and we are unlikely to learn anything unless there are more concrete evidence supporting this theory.