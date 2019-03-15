After a long wait, Yamaha finally launched MT-15 sport-naked bike in India on Friday. The all-new Yamaha motorcycle combines fierce and sporty form factor paired with powerful specs to attract the masses. Yamaha has dubbed the MT-15 as The Dark Warrior in one of its TVCs and unleashes the dark side of Japan.

Yamaha MT-15 is a naked version of the popular R15 motorcycle, drawing several similarities from its higher-end sibling. Yamaha MT-15 starts at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Bookings for the new bike are already in motion, and soon test rides for the MT-15 will be available in the showrooms near you.

Yamaha MT-15 rides in the affordable performance segment, where it will be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar NS200 ABS, KTM 125 Duke and the TVS Apache 4V ABS – all of which are cheaper than Yamaha's offering. This makes the MT-15 a tough sell, but loyalists will find solace in the offering as it has impressive specs.

The overall design of the MT-15 is what strikes an unwavering appeal. But if you've been eyeing the international version of the MT-15, you might be disappointed with several downgrades in the Indian bike. For instance, the Indian MT-15 loses the front USD forks and aluminium swingarm while getting MRF tires – all seen as cost-cutting efforts. The MT-15 also gets a single-channel ABS instead of the dual-channel unit found on the R15 V3.0.

As for the performance bits, Yamaha MT-15 comes with 155cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine mated with the 6-speed gearbox – the same powertrain found on the R15. The engine can churn out 19.2Bhp power with 15Nm of torque. The fuel efficiency is marked at 45km/l.

Yamaha MT-15 runs on 17-inch 10 spoke alloy wheels, 110/70 section tyre in the front and 140/70 section tyre at the rear with 282 mm disc up front and a 200 mm disc at the rear. The bike has a wheelbase of 1,335mm and weighs 138kgs with 160mm ground clearance.

Yamaha MT-15 offers a relaxed riding position, compared to R15's front-cowling position. This is suitable for daily commuters on the bike. The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres.

"With the new trends of motorcycling in India wherein the riders want diverse experiences with speed and controls, the entry of MT-15 is inevitable. The launch of the new MT-15 will further multiply the brand's excitement as it would entice customers in exciting, stylish and sporty motorcycling with its unique torque and agility along with design excellence and engineering," Motofumi Shitara, Yamaha chairman, said in a statement.