Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, forayed to the premium hatchback segment in October 2015 with the launch of Baleno. The brand is known as masters of budget cars and hence, the reception for Baleno was doubtful. Despite all odds, the Maruti Suzuki premium hatchback turned out to be a blockbuster hit.

Three years down the line, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning to introduce a facelift version of the Baleno. The launch of the new version is expected in mid-2019 and we have compiled all the information available so far about the new version.

Being a mid-life facelift, a major makeover is not expected with the 2019 Baleno. The flowing and road hugging design of the Baleno will remain intact while minor changes to the front grille and bumper are expected.

Redesigned headlamps and DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) is expected to add freshness at the front. The side profile is expected to carry over albeit newly designed alloy wheels. At the rear, new lighting signature for the tail lamps and a slightly restyled bumper will be part of the update. In addition, Maruti Suzuki may introduce one or two new colour options with the 2019 edition.

Inside the cabin, the new Baleno is rumoured to continue with the same layout as now, but with features like new upholstery and updated touchscreen system. The Baleno is already feature-packed boasting dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt pre-tensioners with force limiters and ISOFIX as standard. The new version is expected to get additional equipment such as a speed alert system, LED headlights and others.

Based on the Heartect platform, the Baleno facelift will continue to draw power from a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine or a 1.3-liter DDiS diesel engine. While the petrol engine is tuned to develop 83bhp and 115Nm of torque, the diesel mill churns out 74bhp and 190Nm of torque.

Rivals of Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz have received updates in 2018 and that pushes Baleno to get much-needed TLC soon. By the time it gets launched, Tata Motors is also expected to bring in the 45X concept based premium hatchback stiffening the competition.