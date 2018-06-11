Suzuki will reveal the fourth generation of Jimny on July 5

Suzuki will also reveal Jimny Sierra variant

Likely to manufacture in India at Gujarat facility and launch expected in 2019

Jimny, the smallest SUV in Japanese carmaker Suzuki's portfolio is all set to get a major makeover after 20 years. Yes, the company launched the third generation of the Jimny for the global market in 1998 and the mini SUV has been continuing without major updates all these years.

The fourth generation of the Suzuki Jimny images have already been leaked online and reports from Japan confirm global unveiling of 2018 Suzuki Jimny has been scheduled on July 5. The brochure images of the mini-SUV have also been leaked in Japan and that indicates new Jimny will be launched with a jazzed up variant christened Jimny Sierra.

At a time when established boxy SUV designs make way for more rounded edges, the fourth generation likes to go against the pattern. The new Jimny has a proper boxy design with a neo-retro look. The five-slat front grille and round headlamps are still intact while the wheel arches have received plastic claddings. At the rear, the new Jimny gets bumper-integrated tail lamps and rear-mounted spare wheels. Overall, the new design looks like a blend of German maker Mercedes-Benz's G-Wagon and British marque Land Rover's Defender.

The new Jimny Sierra variant comes with sporty wide body stance due to additional protective cladding around the wheel arches. Brochure image suggests Jimny Sierra also gets wider tires and slightly different set of alloy wheels.

The interior images show a simple yet modern cabin. The new Jimny's cabin will boast of multi-function steering wheel, touch-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a twin-dial instrument cluster and more. The Jimny will be launched in a three-door hardtop configuration with seating for four.

Suzukifanclub via TeamBHP

As per reports, new Jimny will be a ladder frame SUV powered by two petrol engine options- 1.0-litre 3-cylinder Boosterjet turbocharged petrol and the 1.2-litre K-Series naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder petrol. The mill will be offered with options of the five-speed manual gearbox and an automatic transmission and the all-wheel-drive system will be standard. A diesel engine is unlikely.

Suzuki is reportedly planning to manufacture the next-generation Jimny in India at its Gujarat facility. In that case, the new Jimny is expected to replace the ageing Gypsy in India.

Image source: TeamBHP