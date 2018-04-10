Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor Corporation is inching closer to the launch of the next generation of Jimny micro-SUV. The Jimny in its latest avatar is expected to make the debut by 2018 end while leaked images have already given us an idea how it looks like.

Back in India, the Jimny was never sold while its cousin Maruti Suzuki Gypsy is quite famous. It is one of most preferred petrol 4x4 vehicles not only among the off-road aficionados but also within the armed forces and motorsport enthusiasts in the country. However, the longstanding model is not easy to procure nowadays and Maruti Suzuki has no intention to keep current Gypsy running. The good news is Maruti Suzuki may work on new Gypsy, reports The Financial Express.

The reports claim the new Jimny is expected to spawn a new version of the Gypsy in India with a slightly longer wheelbase. However, the arrival of new Gypsy will take its own sweet time and it is not expected before 2020.

The leaked information confirms the new Jimny will be 3.91 meters long which is longer than the outgoing version that is 3.69 meter. The India-spec new version of the Gypsy to be extracted from the new Jimny is expected to have even longer wheelbase. Maruti Suzuki has already admitted that the void left by Gypsy is yet to be fulfilled. It indicates that the new Gypsy is definitely under consideration.

The new Jimny is expected to draw power the 1.0-liter three-cylinder Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine that currently does duty in the Baleno RS. The mill develops 100 bhp of power and 170Nm of peak torque which is considerably higher than the current Jimny. This engine is also expected to carry over in the new Gypsy.

Suzuki

The transmission options may include 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. Suzuki's AllGrip all-wheel-drive system will ensure the off-road readiness of the new Jimny and Gypsy while airbags and ABS will be offered as standard.