2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift may get 1.5-litre petrol engine from the K-Series

The new mill will develop produce 12 bhp of power and 8 Nm of torque extra

1.3-liter diesel engine with the mild-hybrid system may carry over

The launch is expected in June-July 2018

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker by volume is queuing up an array of facelifts for the upcoming festive season and the new Ciaz is one of the top models. The company is expected to launch 2018 Ciaz facelift in June-July and it will be the first nip and tuck to the Honda City rival after its introduction in 2014.

A report in Autocar India claims Maruti Suzuki will replace the current 1.4-litre petrol engine with a new and bigger displacement 1.5-liter engine in the Ciaz facelift. The new mill question has already debuted with the 2018 Ertiga which Suzuki revealed at the Indonesia International Motor Show last week.

The all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine from the K-Series family will develop 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. Compared to the current 1.4-liter mill that develops 91 bhp and 130Nm, new mill will produce 12 bhp of power and 8 Nm of torque extra. The current Ciaz petrol model has been criticised for under power engine and hence, the new engine is expected to resolve the issue.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to carry over the current diesel mill in the new Ciaz as well. The 1,248cc diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system which produces 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift: How the sedan is going to look like?

Though the facelifted Ciaz has been caught testing in India multiple times, the mules were heavily camouflaged. Hence, there is no clarity about the cosmetic changes on the India-spec new Ciaz. Having said that, Suzuki sells the Ciaz as Alivio in China and the sedan recently got a makeover there. The changes in Alivio sheds some light on how the new Ciaz will look like.

Suzuki

The major addition up front will be new single-piece front grille that will remind the grille design of Audi models. New round shaped fog lamp in a black enclosure will come with the integrated strip running lamps at lower lip. The front bumper will be reworked to house these changes.

The side profile of the sedan is expected to remain the same except newly designed alloy wheels. At the rear, the bumper likely to get dual-tone finish with chrome touches. Re-arrangements inside tail lamps, without a change in design, is also expected. The layout of the cabin may continue without major changes.