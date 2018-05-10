Mahindra & Mahindra sold 2,995 units of the XUV500

Mahindra & Mahindra's XUV500 was easily a default choice for those planning to buy an SUV in the price range of Rs 13 to 18 lakh. In July 2017, American SUV specialist Jeep launched Compass SUV in the similar price bracket. The arrival of new rival dented the sales of the XUV500 in the following months. Meanwhile, Jeep Compass SUV sales continued in top gear.

However, the April sales result shows the table has turned in favor of Mahindra again. The Indian auto major has sold 2,995 units of the XUV500 while Jeep found only 1,908 for Compass in April 2018, reports Cartoq. The difference is more than 1000 units and that tells it will not be a one-off sales spike for Mahindra XUV500.

Mahindra & Mahindra launched 2018 XUV500 facelift April 18 and this seems to have done the trick. New XUV500 is priced from Rs 12.36 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru) and it is about Rs 30,000 cheaper than the outgoing model's starting price.

The new Mahindra XUV500 comes with new wider grille with chrome inserts, fog lamps featuring a refreshing new chrome bezel, an all-new split tail-lamps, tailgate and a new spoiler. 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels make the SUV sporty while premium tan and black theme quilted leather seats, soft-touch leather dashboard, door trims and a new piano-black center console add a premium feel inside the cabin.

The SUV has also got a power boost. It continues to be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that now develops 155hp of power at 3,750rpm and 360Nm of torque at 1,750-2,800rpm. The new XUV500 also gets 2.2-liter petrol mill mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, Jeep India is also gearing up to add freshness to the Compass range with the launch of Trailhawk edition. The new variant will be the range-topper and it will be the most off-road focused version of the compact SUV. Bookings are already underway for the Compass Trailhawk and launch is expected in July 2018.