Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has brought back the iconic Santro nameplate for its new small car which is believed to be the replacement for the ageing Eon. The 2018 Hyundai Santro will lock horns with Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio, and prices are expected to start around Rs 3.5 lakh.

Hyundai will announce the price of the car on October 23 and booking for the first 50,000 customers are now open for a token amount of Rs 11,100. Hyundai has also released two pictures of the new Santro to chew upon till the launch.

If you are in search of a small car and tempted to go for the 2018 Hyundai Santro, you may require some additional information before placing the order. We have compiled all you need to know about the new Santro.

1. The 2018 Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 69bhp of power and 99Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to two transmission option- 5-speed manual and 5-speed Smart Auto AMT. In addition, Hyundai offers CNG-powered Magna and Sportz variants with a lower output of 58hp.

2. Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency of 20.3kmpl for the petrol variants of the 2018 Santro and 30.5km/kg for CNG variants.

3. There are nine variants on offer - Delite MT, Era MT, Magna MT, Magna AMT, Magna CNG, Sportz MT, Sportz AMT, Sportz CNG and range-topping Asta MT.

4. The range-topping Asta trim on the Santro boasts of the 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Voice recognition and mirror link feature. The variant also gets a reverse camera, rear wash, wipe and defogger, electric mirrors and windows, ORVM mounted blinkers, front fog lamps, and 165/70 R14 tyres.

5. The 2018 Hyundai Santro is offered in seven colour options - Star Dust, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Imperial Beige, Typhoon Silver and Diana Green.

6. On the safety front, the 2018 Santro comes with ABS, EBD, a driver side airbag and rear parking sensors as standard.

7. To make aftersales service hassle-free, Hyundai will offer a three-year/1,00,000km warranty along with a three-year roadside assistance package.