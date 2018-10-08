TeamBHP" width="660" height="auto" tw="1200" th="900" />

Hyundai Motor India Limited is stepping closer to new tallboy hatchback which is codenamed AH2. The company is expected to call the new hatchback Santro and unveiling has been scheduled for October 9 (Tuesday). Ahead of the launch, the hatchback has been spotted at a dealership during the unwrapping and it shed lights on the how the new Santro will look like.

The spy images show Hyundai's new car draped in a shade of red. The face of the car gets signature cascading grille with a chrome outline. Housed on the front bumper, the grille section gets black internals and it also extends to the fog lamp enclosures. The peeled back styled headlamps look large and it connects the bonnet and front fender in the top section.

At the rear, the new car gets wraparound taillights and a wide windscreen. The number plate is housed on the rear bumper. It needs to be noted that the spied variant comes with indicator lamp integrated rear view mirror, rear wiper, washer and a rearview camera. This indicates the model spotted is top-spec and it comes loaded with many features.

Hyundai has already released the sketch image and it confirms new Santro will have a tall-boy stance in line with the original model launched in 1998. The image also suggests a kink in the window line which is also expected in the new compact SUV in 2019. It could be a new design element of new Hyundai vehicles.

The spy images of the interior confirm black and beige dual-tone interiors and upholstery. The top-spec trim will also boast silver insert surrounding the air-conditioner vents and a touchscreen infotainment system. Premium touch can be further seen in the gear lever that has silver trim around.

Hyundai is expected to plonk 1086cc Epsilon petrol mill in the new Santro. The engine will be tuned to deliver nearly 70bhp of power and fuel efficiency of about 20.1kmpl. Apart from the five-speed manual transmission, the new hatchback may also get Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

A report in Autocar claims that Hyundai will be aggressive in terms of pricing. The new Santro range is expected to start at Rs 3.6 lakh and at that price point, it will be a compelling display against Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Tiago and the upcoming Datsun Go facelift. Hyundai will officially launch the Santro and reveal prices on October 23.

Image source: TeamBHP