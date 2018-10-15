Hyundai Motor India Limited revealed its new small car on October 9 and it has been named Santro on popular demand. The South Korean carmakers' Indian subsidiary has already started booking for the 2018 Santro and launch is due on October 23. Ahead of the launch, the prices of the Hyundai Santro were leaked online.

According to the leaked document from a Gurgaon based dealer, 2018 Hyundai Santro price will start at Rs 3.87 lakh for the base DLite trim and the top-spec Sportz AMT variant will cost 5.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The on-road (Gurgaon) prices of the variants will start at Rs 4.44 lakh to Rs 5.88 lakh. Price details of the nine 2018 Hyundai Santro variants are as follows.

DLite - Rs 3.87 lakh Era - Rs 4.12 lakh Magna - Rs 4.48 lakh Magna AMT - Rs 4.87 lakh Sportz - Rs 4.78 lakh Sportz AMT - Rs 5.20 lakh Asta - Rs 5.29 lakh Magna CNG - Rs 5.00 lakh Sportz CNG - Rs. 5.35 Lakh

The leaked document claimed it to be temporary prices and hence slight changes in price is expected at launch on October 23.

2018 Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 69bhp of power and 99Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to two transmission option- 5-speed manual and 5-speed Smart Auto AMT.

In addition, Hyundai offers CNG-powered Magna and Sportz variants with a lower output of 58hp. Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency of 20.3kmpl for the petrol variants of the 2018 Santro and 30.5km/kg for CNG variants.

The new Santro's top-end variants come loaded with features like 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Voice recognition and mirror link feature. The variant also gets a reverse camera, rear wash, wipe and defogger, electric mirrors and windows, ORVM mounted blinkers, front fog lamps, and 165/70 R14 tyres. On the safety front, the 2018 Santro comes with ABS, EBD, a driver side airbag and rear parking sensors as standard.

Source: Gaadiwaadi