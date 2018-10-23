Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched the all-new Santro hatchback for an introductory price starting at Rs 3,89,900 (ex-showroom pan-India). The South Korean carmaker which revealed the car earlier this month has received a phenomenal response and the new tall boy car logged over 23,500 bookings in just 13 days.

Hyundai India will offer the 2018 Santro in nine variants and the introductory prices for the first 50,000 customers are as follows.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) D-Lite Rs 3.40 lakh Era Rs 4.25 lakh Magna Rs 4.58 lakh Magna AMT Rs 5.19 lakh Sportz Rs 5.00 lakh Sportz AMT Rs 5.47 lakh Asta Rs 5.46 lakh Magna CNG Rs 5.24 lakh Sportz CNG Rs 5.65 Lakh

Carrying the legacy of the original model, the 2018 Santro also has a tall-boy stance. The new car gets Hyundai's new signature cascading grille with a chrome outline. Housed on the front bumper, the grille section gets black internals and also extends to the fog lamp enclosures. The peeled back styled headlamps look large and it connects the bonnet and front fender in the top section.

The side of the car has a striking resemblance of the previous generation i10 hatchback. Meanwhile, creases at both front and rear wheels and a kink in the window line add a modern touch. The simple and no-nonsense rear gets a set of wraparound taillights, wide windscreen and the number plate that is housed on the rear bumper.

The cabin gets premium two-tone interior (beige and black). The top variants of the Santro boast of the 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, voice recognition and mirror link feature. It also gets a reverse camera, rear wash, wipe and defogger, electric mirrors and windows, ORVM mounted blinkers and front fog lamps.

The 2018 Hyundai Santro draws power from a 1.1litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 67bhp of power and 99Nm of torque. Apart from the manual transmission option, the new Santro is the first Hyundai car in India to get AMT transmission.

In addition, Hyundai offers CNG-powered Magna and Sportz variants with a lower output of 58hp. The company claims a fuel efficiency of 20.3kmpl for petrol and 30.5km/kg for CNG variants.

On the safety front, the 2018 Santro comes with ABS, EBD, a driver side airbag and rear parking sensors as standard. Hyundai offers the new Santro in seven colour options - Star Dust, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Imperial Beige, Typhoon Silver and Diana Green.