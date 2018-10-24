Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has stepped up its small hatchback game with the launch of a new car dubbed as Santro. The original Santro launched in 1998 was the key product of the South Korean car company and the company has decided to bring back the iconic nameplate for its new hatchback on popular demand.

Even before the launch on Tuesday (October 23), Hyundai received an overwhelming response with over 23,500 bookings in just 13 days. The tallboy car has successfully made a huge buzz ahead of the launch. Let's take a closer look at what the new Santro has to offer.

2018 Hyundai Santro- Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) D-Lite Rs 3.40 lakh Era Rs 4.25 lakh Magna Rs 4.58 lakh Magna AMT Rs 5.19 lakh Sportz Rs 5.00 lakh Sportz AMT Rs 5.47 lakh Asta Rs 5.46 lakh Magna CNG Rs 5.24 lakh Sportz CNG Rs 5.65 Lakh

2018 Hyundai Santro- Design

2018 Hyundai Santro has a tall-boy stance that makes it suitable for ingress and egress. It gets Hyundai's new signature cascading grille with a chrome outline. The grille section gets black internals and also extends to the fog lamp enclosures. The peeled back styled headlamps look large and it connects the bonnet and front fender in the top section.

It looks like the side profile of the car has been influenced by the previous generation i10 hatchback. The creases at both front and rear wheels and a kink in the window line add a modern touch.

The simple and no-nonsense rear gets a set of wraparound taillights, wide windscreen and the number plate that is housed on the rear bumper. Inside the cabin, the dashboard is upmarket and the premium two-tone interior (beige and black) adds premium touch.

2018 Hyundai Santro- Engine and transmission

New Santro draws power from 1.1-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 69bhp of power and 99Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to two transmission option- 5-speed manual and 5-speed Smart Auto AMT. In addition, Hyundai offers CNG-powered Magna and Sportz variants with a lower output of 58hp.

2018 Hyundai Santro- Mileage

Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency of 20.3kmpl for the petrol variants of the 2018 Santro and 30.5km/kg for CNG variants.

2018 Hyundai Santro- Colours

2018 Hyundai Santro is offered in seven colour options - Star Dust, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Imperial Beige, Typhoon Silver and Diana Green.

2018 Hyundai Santro- Variants and features