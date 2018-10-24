Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has stepped up its small hatchback game with the launch of a new car dubbed as Santro. The original Santro launched in 1998 was the key product of the South Korean car company and the company has decided to bring back the iconic nameplate for its new hatchback on popular demand.
Even before the launch on Tuesday (October 23), Hyundai received an overwhelming response with over 23,500 bookings in just 13 days. The tallboy car has successfully made a huge buzz ahead of the launch. Let's take a closer look at what the new Santro has to offer.
2018 Hyundai Santro- Price
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|D-Lite
|Rs 3.40 lakh
|Era
|Rs 4.25 lakh
|Magna
|Rs 4.58 lakh
|Magna AMT
|Rs 5.19 lakh
|Sportz
|Rs 5.00 lakh
|Sportz AMT
|Rs 5.47 lakh
|Asta
|Rs 5.46 lakh
|Magna CNG
|Rs 5.24 lakh
|Sportz CNG
|Rs 5.65 Lakh
2018 Hyundai Santro- Design
2018 Hyundai Santro has a tall-boy stance that makes it suitable for ingress and egress. It gets Hyundai's new signature cascading grille with a chrome outline. The grille section gets black internals and also extends to the fog lamp enclosures. The peeled back styled headlamps look large and it connects the bonnet and front fender in the top section.
It looks like the side profile of the car has been influenced by the previous generation i10 hatchback. The creases at both front and rear wheels and a kink in the window line add a modern touch.
The simple and no-nonsense rear gets a set of wraparound taillights, wide windscreen and the number plate that is housed on the rear bumper. Inside the cabin, the dashboard is upmarket and the premium two-tone interior (beige and black) adds premium touch.
2018 Hyundai Santro- Engine and transmission
New Santro draws power from 1.1-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 69bhp of power and 99Nm of torque. The mill comes mated to two transmission option- 5-speed manual and 5-speed Smart Auto AMT. In addition, Hyundai offers CNG-powered Magna and Sportz variants with a lower output of 58hp.
2018 Hyundai Santro- Mileage
Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency of 20.3kmpl for the petrol variants of the 2018 Santro and 30.5km/kg for CNG variants.
2018 Hyundai Santro- Colours
2018 Hyundai Santro is offered in seven colour options - Star Dust, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Imperial Beige, Typhoon Silver and Diana Green.
2018 Hyundai Santro- Variants and features
|Variant
|Features
|D-Lite
|Driver airbag
ABS with EBD
Child safety door locks
13-inch steel wheels
155/80 R13 tyres
Dual-tone beige and black interiors
Tachometer
2.5-inch MID
Power steering
Folding rear seats
Remote fuel lid and tailgate
|Era
|Body-coloured bumpers
AC with heater
Rear AC vents
12V power outlet
Front power windows
|Magna
|Chrome outline on the grille
Body-coloured ORVM and door handles
Central locking
Day/night inside rear view mirror
Black interiors with green inserts (optional)
2-DIN stereo with USB and Bluetooth (AMT only)
Steering-mounted controls (AMT)
Hyundai iblue app (AMT only)
Antenna (AMT only)
Front speakers (AMT only)
Front and rear power windows
|Sportz
|165/70 R14 tyres
Integrated ORVM indicators
Front fog lamps
Rear defogger
Keyless entry
7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment
Voice recognition
Front and rear speakers
Power adjustable wing mirrors
|Asta
|Rear parking sensors
Reverse camera
Dual front airbags
Rear wiper/washer