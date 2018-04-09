Honda Motor Company has taken the wraps off the 2018 edition PCX125 scooter primarily for the European market. The 2018 Honda PCX125 comes with revised styling, more powerful engine and ABS without compromising the USP, the fuel efficiency of the scooter.

The Japanese automaker has updated the 2018 PCX125 with a new tubular steel duplex cradle frame, new wheels and tires and an upgraded rear suspension. Honda claims the new frame ensures great agility while improving handling and redesigned wheels save weight. The shock absorbers feature tri-rate springs that offer extended travel.

As part of the updates, Honda has added natural contours and subtle chamfers give the urban maxi scooter even stronger character to its trademark 'flowing' style. The 2018 Honda PCX125 gets increased under-seat carrying capacity, an LCD instrument console with blue backlit and LED head and tail-lights.

The new PCX125 is powered by the same 125cc, SOHC, liquid-cooled engine but the power has gone up to 12bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 11.8Nm at 5,000rpm. Honda claims the spike in power is achieved via larger airbox, larger throttle body and updated exhaust internals.

The 31mm front forks are unchanged with 89mm travel in the new PCX125. Braking is taken care of by 220mm hydraulic disc gripped by a two-piston caliper on the front wheel, and a 130mm drum at the rear. The new single-channel ABS operates on the front brake.

Is 2018 Honda PCX125 India bound?

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has not mentioned any plan to launch PCX125 in India. However, the automaker had showcased the electric version of PCX at the Auto Expo 2018.

More importantly, Suzuki Motorcycle India will soon step into the entry-level maxi-scooter space with Burgman Street 125. In that case, Honda PCX125 is a compelling case against the Suzuki model. We hope Honda will not let Suzuki alone in the new scooter segment in India.