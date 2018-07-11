Honda Cars India is reportedly planning to launch the facelifted avatar of the Jazz hatchback on July 19. Ahead of the launch, an array of details about the new Jazz has already leaked online barring the price.

The leaked information confirms Honda Cars India will carry over the same engine options in the new Jazz as well. Honda Jazz is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine develops 90bhp and a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm while the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel with 100bhp of power and 200Nm torque.

The entry-level E and mid-level SV variants will not be part of the as Honda plans to trim the grades of new Jazz. The new Jazz powered by petrol engine will be offered in V and VX trims with both variants available with manual or CVT automatic transmission options. New Honda Jazz diesel, on the other hand, will be offered S, V and VX variants with only manual gearbox option.

The Radiant Red and Lunar Silver colour options will replace the Carnelian Red Pearl and Alabaster Silver Metallic colour options. Honda will also offer the 2018 Jazz in the existing three colour options- Orchid White, Golden Brown, and Modern Steel.

2018 Honda Jazz variant-wise features list

2018 Honda Jazz variant-wise features Jazz S (only diesel MT) Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

LED tail-lamps

Audio system with 4 speakers and a 3.5-inch screen

Steering-mounted audio controls

Driver's seat height-adjust

A front-centre armrest

Speed-sensing door locks

Rear parking sensors

15-inch wheels

Rear defogger

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

Driver and co-driver vanity mirror Jazz V Honda Smart Key system (Diesel MT and petrol CVT only)

Push-button start (Diesel MT and petrol CVT only)

Power boot release (Diesel MT and petrol CVT only)

Cruise control (Diesel MT and petrol CVT only)

Paddle shifters (petrol CVT only)

15-inch alloy wheels

Automatic climate control

Audio system with 5.0-inch touchscreen and reverse camera display

Electrically adjustable and folding wing mirrors with indicators

Premium beige interiors

Front fog lamps

Rear wiper Jazz VX 7.0-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Extended LED tail-lamps

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

2018 Honda Jazz- design

Being a mid-life facelift, changes in the new Jazz will be subtle, focusing only on cosmetics. A pronounced grille with a slightly bigger logo, re-profiled headlamps and tweaked bumper are expected at front. Side profile will be carried over without major changes barring newly designed alloy wheels. At the rear, LED tail-lamps will get a mild redesign and reworked rear bumper will come with more black elements, extending sporty appeal.

Source: TeamBHP