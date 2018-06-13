Honda opened booking for 2018 Gold Wing from December 2017

First delivery took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Priced at 26.85 lakh, 2018 Gold Wing already got over 35 bookings

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India confirmed at an event in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Wednesday that the deliveries of 2018 Gold Wing are commenced. HMSI started accepting bookings for the 2018 Gold Wing by the end of last year and the premium touring bike made debut at Auto Expo 2018.

Priced at Rs 26.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new edition of 2018 Honda Gold Wing is sold via Wing World sales & service outlets in Delhi (C-126, Industrial Area Phase - I, Naraina) and Mumbai (H-Kantilal & Co. Compound, Sakinaka, Andheri-East). Honda's flagship tourer in its latest avatar id offered in two variants - Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour in the new Candy Ardent Red colour.

2018 Honda Gold Wing is lighter and nimble than its previous version. It features new technologies including a newly-developed horizontally-opposed 6-cylinder engine, 7-speed DCT and Honda's original double wishbone front suspension.

The flamboyant motorcycle draws power from a reworked 1,833cc engine still as a horizontally-opposed flat six, but now with four valves per cylinder instead of two. It generates 125bhp at 5,500rpm, with peak torque of 170Nm delivered at 4,500rpm.

It also boasts off Throttle-by-Wire (TBW) and four rider modes to prevent loss of grip in the rear wheel (Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain). The rider modes manage HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control), suspension damping for heightened rider control. Additionally, brake force Idling Stop and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for an ultra-quiet start-up. The Gold Wing is equipped with ABS and Dual-Combined Braking System (D-CBS) as standard to optimally distribute braking force to the front and rear wheels. The inclusion of a new Hill Start Assist adds ease of use.

Other key features of the new Gold Wing include electric windscreen adjustable for angle and height, Apple CarPlay Integration that allows iPhone users to connect their smartphones with the Gold Wing, 7-inch TFT colour display, full LED lighting, auto-cancelling indicators and Smart key control that adds convenience for ignition and luggage.