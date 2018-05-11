Ford EcoSport Titanium S and Signature Edition launch on May 14

Bookings are already open at Ford dealerships

EcoSport Titanium S to draw power from a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine

EcoSport Signature edition will be available in both 1.5-liter petrol and diesel engines

American carmaker Ford is inching closer to the launch of EcoSport Titanium S and EcoSport Signature Edition in India. Dealers of Ford has already started accepting bookings for both new variants and emerging reports confirm it will enter the market on May 14.

What is EcoSport Titanium S?

The Titanium S will be new range-topper of Ford EcoSport replacing the Titanium +. The performance biased variant will bring back the turbo-petrol engine Ford used to sell with the pre-facelift EcoSport version till October 2017. The 1.0-liter three-cylinder mill will develop 123bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,400rpm. The Titanium S variant is also linked with an all-new six-speed manual gearbox in place of a five-speed unit. The Titanium S being a sporty variant, Ford may rework the suspension to make it stiffer.

The EcoSport Titanium S will flaunt unique 17-inch alloy wheel design with gunmetal finish, blacked out front grille and smoked headlamps. The front fog lamp bezels, roof rails, and rear spoiler of the model will also get black color treatment.

The coolest additions to the EcoSport Titanium S will be the sunroof and new Satin Orange paint shade. The all-black interior will get with orange colored touches on the doors, seats, dashboard and other. Other additions exclusive to Titanium S will be slightly tweaked instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch information display, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

What is EcoSport Signature edition then?

The EcoSport Signature Edition is expected to be a special edition based on the Titanium+ variant. It will be available in both 123hp, 1.5-litre Dragon petrol engine and the 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel engines.

The Signature Edition will flaunt 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with Y-shaped spokes is completely different from the one in the current variants. It will also get electronic stability control and hill-start assist, rear spoiler and, black inserts for the grille, headlamps and fog lamps. The Signature Edition of the Compact SUV will come with an Anodised Blue paint shade along with color-coordinated interiors and 'Signature' badging.