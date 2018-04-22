Ford India will soon add a new top-of-the-range variant of its EcoSport compact SUV in India. Dubbed EcoSport Titanium S, the new model has started arriving at the showrooms of the company and the web is abuzz with its images.

The new Ford EcoSport Titanium S is expected to be launched in India in May. The dealerships are likely to open the booking for the model shortly. The launch of the new range-topping EcoSport Titanium S is likely to be followed by a special edition model, the EcoSport Signature.

Coming back to the Ford EcoSport Titanium S, from what we have seen so far, the highlight of the new model is likely to be the sunroof while there will also be other additions in the model. A recent report had suggested that the new EcoSport Titanium S trim will bring back the EcoBoost petrol engine of the Ford.

Although Ford was offering the power-packed 1.0-liter EcoBoost petrol in the pre-facelifted EcoSport, the mill is not part of the facelifted compact SUV. Rumors are that the new EcoSport Titanium S will get this engine beside the 1.5-liter diesel motor.

The EcoSport's new Titanium S is also expected to be the first model to get new six-speed manual gearbox, which will later replace the five-speed gearbox in the compact SUV.

Currently, the EcoSport on sale is powered by the all-new Dragon series petrol engine, which develops 123 hp at 6,500rpm and 150Nm at 4,500 rpm and comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic one. The diesel mill, on the other hand, is the four-cylinder turbodiesel that develops 99 bhp and 205 Nm.

In addition to the sunroof, the Titanium S version will also sport new unique alloy wheel design with gunmetal finish. At the front, the blacked out front grille and smoked headlamps will distinguish the model from its other variants. The black color treatment will also be extended to the front fog lamp bezels, roof rails, and rear spoiler of the model.

The interior of EcoSport Titanium S will be sporty with all-black inlay and it will also get exterior color-coordinated detailing. Another addition exclusive to Titanium S will be chrome rings to the instrument cluster.

The new model will be slightly premium than the current range of EcoSport in the market.

