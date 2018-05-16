Ford EcoSport S is powered by 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine

The EcoSport S come mated to the all-new six-speed manual transmission

The sportier version of the EcoSport gets sunroof christened 'Fun-roof'

Ford India Private Limited has launched two new variants of the EcoSport compact SUV christened EcoSport S and Signature Edition on Monday. The EcoSport S is the sportiest version of the compact SUV while the Signature Edition is offered as an option pack.

The EcoSport S is not just a nip and tuck to the compact SUV. It comes with the most potent engine in its class and that makes it India's most affordable performance SUV. Let's find out what makes the EcoSport S significantly different than other variants.

Engine - The biggest addition in the EcoSport S is the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine better known as Ecoboost engine. The performance biased engine develops 123bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,400rpm and it comes mated to an all-new six-speed manual transmission. Meanwhile, for those who want the EcoSport S with diesel mill, it is offered with the regular 1.5L TDCi diesel motor as well.

Sunroof - One of the coolest additions in the EcoSport S is the sunroof which Ford India is calling 'Fun-roof.' Even though the usage of the feature in India situations is limited, buyers are increasingly asking for the sunroof and the addition will give the compact SUV some bling.

Sporty exterior - The unique 17-inch alloy wheel design in a gunmetal finish will be the first thing that will grab your attention in the EcoSport S. The sportiness of the SUV further accentuated with blacked out roof, front grille and smoked headlamps. The front fog lamp bezels, roof rails, and rear spoiler of the model will also get black colour treatment.

Lively Interior - The all-black interior i9s perfectly contrasted with orange coloured touches on the doors, seats, dashboard and other. Other exclusive additions to the EcoSport S are the premium cluster with chrome rings. The EcoSport S also gets tire pressure monitoring system.

The new Ford EcoSport S is offered in seven colour options – Lightning Blue, Canyon Ridge, Race Red, Diamond White, Absolute Black, Moondust Silver and Smoke Grey. The EcoSport S is the new top-end variant of the EcoSport and it has been priced at Rs 11.37 lakh for petrol variant and Rs 11.89 lakh for the diesel variant.