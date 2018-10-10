Datsun India has updated its Go hatchback and Go+ MPV range in India. The latest avatar of the Go and Go+ has been launched at an introductory price starting at Rs 3.29 lakh and Rs 3.83 lakh, respectively. Compared to the outgoing version, the new Go and Go+ variants are expensive by around Rs 10,000 on each variant.

Rather than a complete overhaul, Datsun has actually reworked on the Go package to make it more appealing for customers with the 2018 facelift. Both the new Go and Go+ get a wider and more upright hexagonal grille flanked by slightly re-profiled headlamps.

The reworked front bumper now comes with black inserts in line with the Datsun Cross crossover sold in the global markets. It is complemented with vertical strips of LED DRLs found place replacing the fog lamps.

Top-spec variants of the 2018 Datsun Go and Go+ get 14-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, dual airbags, ABS and parking sensors as standard. In addition, both new versions are offered two new colour options- Amber Orange and Sunstone Brown.

On the inside, the biggest attraction is the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with voice recognition, Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Datsun claimed the new Go and Go+ get new instrument cluster, anti-fatigue front seats, premium instrument panel and others.

Both cars are powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 68hp and 104Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Though the CVT option offered in Indonesia-spec Go range, the automatic option is not part of India.

Both new Datsun models come with a standard warranty of 2 years. Datsun India had started accepting booking for both the new model for a token amount of Rs 11,000 from October 1 (Monday) and deliveries have started from Wednesday.