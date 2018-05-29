Among all the cities, Thiruvananthapuram region secured the highest pass percentage of 99.60%, which is followed by Chennai (97.37%), and Ajmer (91.86%). Delhi secured a pass percentage of 78.62%.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said: "Congratulations to those who've succeeded. 10th CBSE board exam was conducted after 10 years. This is basically preparation for 12th board. Those students who've got compartment should prepare again and I'm sure they'll do well."

The pass percentage of girls and boys are 88.67% and 85.32% respectively.

The list of toppers this year — Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurgaon, Rimzhim Agarwal from RK Public school Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International school Shamli, and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan Vidyalayas, Cochin.

Toppers in differently-abled category this year — Anushka Panda from Suncity Gurgaon school with 489 marks, Sanya Gandhi from Uttam School in Ghaziabad with 489 marks and Sonya Deep Pradhan with 484 marks from JNV Dhanpur, Orissa.

The pass percentage this year is 86.7.

The pass percentage of differently abled students is 92.55.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has just announced the results of 2018 Class 10 board examinations today. Of all the students appeared for the exam, a total of 86.7 percent of the students have cleared it successfully. Four students have secured 499 marks out of 500.

Students and parents can check the results on www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in, and www.results.nic.in.

Taking to Twitter, school education secretary Anil Swarup shared that the "Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018."