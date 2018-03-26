Bajaj Auto, the Pune-based two-wheeler maker, is on a roll. If the news of the development of the next-gen Pulsar in itself is surprising, it comes close on the heels of the first spy shot of the new 2018 version of the Pulsar 150 hitting the web. Now, the rumored 2018 model of the Dominar 400 is dominating talks in the auto corridors.

It was way back in July 2017 that news of the development of the new Dominar version broke. Even then, the new Dominar variant was not expected to come soon. But the latest report of ThrustZone, citing the sources close to the developments reveal that the new 2018 model of the Dominar 400 could happen as early as in July this year.

And that is not all. The report further reveals that the new model of the most powerful cruiser of Bajaj could either be a scrambler or a classic.

Bajaj is reportedly weighing its options and it could most probably the scrambler. Scramblers are quite popular in the Indian market and it is said that Bajaj could be looking to tap this market with the new Dominar 400.

In the scrambler version, while the powertrain of the Dominar 400 is likely to continue as it is, the gearing could be tweaked to suit the new model. It is expected to feature LED headlamps, slipper clutch, fully-digital instrument cluster, meaty front forks and twin-channel ABS.

The Dominar 400 scrambler, if launched, could also be one of the affordable models in its segment. The Dominar 400 comes powered by a 373.3cc four-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34 bhp and 35 Nm of torque.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj launched the Dominar 400 in India in December 2016. The powerful cruiser, which was launched to challenge Royal Enfield, could not live up to the expectations and has been recording an average monthly sales of 15,000.

Bajaj gave the Dominar 400 a breath of fresh air by deleting and adding new colors to the palette, but looks like that alone was not enough.