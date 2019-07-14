A 20-year-old girl was killed after she drowned in a pool near her house while trying to shoot a TikTok video in Karnataka's Kolar district. The incident took place on June 12.

"The victim accidentally slipped into a farm pond and drowned with none to help as she was shooting the video alone. The incident took place in Vadagere taluk and it came to light after her parents went searching for her," an officer belonging to the Kolar rural police station told Indian Express.

According to The Times of India, Mala had just finished her final year in BA and given the last examination a few months back. She was aspiring to find a job to help her family through a period of financial crunch. Mala was also awarded a scholarship of Rs 10,000 for performing well in her examinations.

Mala's father is a labourer and her mother is a housewife. Mala's elder sister is married and her brother works with a private company.

The girl is suspected to have fallen into the 30X30 unfenced pool while trying to shoot a video based on a film. Her friends and family said that she was addicted to TikTok and may have been shooting video to post on the social media platform.

"Her love for selfies could not be missed as she was often seen clicking photos on the campus. The girl had once expressed her wish to join the film industry when actor Kishore visited her college as the chief guest for a function," her college principal was quoted as saying.

The police received information that the girl had drowned and was buried late Friday evening. The police then exhumed the body to conduct a post mortem and ascertain the cause of death. Reports state that the mobile with which the girl shot the video has not been found.

Mala's father has filed a case with the police stating that the girl had gone near the pool to get some fodder for the cattle and might have accidentally fallen.

The goal to have unique and innovative videos on TikTok has claimed many lives in India over the past few months. Earlier, a 17-year-old boy was accidentally shot dead while he was trying to shoot a TikTok video with a countrymade pistol in Shirdi. He was shooting the video with his relatives.