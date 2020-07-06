Bengaluru has witnessed an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. With cases soaring, a huge increase in cases among those in uniform in the city has also been reported. Over the weekend from Friday to Sunday alone, nearly 20 police stations in the city were sealed for sanitisation.

Officials, however, at these police stations will continue to work from home and following sanitisation the police stations will reopen in 48 hours.

20 police stations to reopen in 48 hours

On Friday, it was reported in Bengaluru that 269 cops had tested positive for COVID-19 in the city. On Monday the Vidhana Soudha will be sealed for sanitisation after a policeman working on the first floor of the building tested positive for the virus. The state government also granted leave to all those working at the Vidhana Soudha aged over 50.

In the city over 20 police stations were sealed over the weekend from Friday to Sunday as numerous cops and primary contacts tested COVID-positive. Among the stations sealed were Bagalur police station, Malleshwaram police station, KG Halli police station, Cottonpet and Commercial Street police station which were sealed on Sunday, the areas around the station will also be fumigated.

As numerous police stations get sealed down, an official at the DCP Command Centre, in the city told International Business Times, India, that the stations, which are sealed reopen in 48 hours after sanitisation. Meanwhile, those working there continue to work from home in the time that the station is shut.

As of today, the city has seen 9,580 cases the highest tally in Karnataka so far in all of which 145 have been deaths and 1,268 recoveries.