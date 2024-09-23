Raghav Juyal is basking in the glory of his recently released – Kill. The talented actor and dancer has bagged several big projects after his killer performance in the action film backed by Dharma. Raghav was recently seen heading for an event where he switched his look in front of the paparazzi. However, his action of getting a man to fix his shoes and pants hasn't gone down well with the people on social media.

Many were quick to say that even he has begun throwing attitude after getting into films. Some were shocked by the 'humble' actor getting someone to fix his shoes. "Not even 2 films old and this has started," wrote a user. "Movies less attitude more," another user wrote. "Does he think he is Salman Khan?" a social media user commented.

"Can he not bend down n fix his pants on his own?" another social media user asked. "He is neither a gentleman nor does he have any personality," read a comment. "For a moment I thought that's Orry," another comment read. "Orry's brother sorry," was one more of the comments. "Grow your work just don't grow your attitude", "He has zero personality", "He won't last in the industry for too long with this attitude" were some more comments on the video.

Raghav is now winning praise for his antagonist role in Yudhra. "Portraying such a dark and intense character in Yudhra was a unique experience for me. I had to push my own boundaries. I engaged in behaviour that was far from my usual self. This process was intense and, at times, unsettling. After we wrapped up the shoot, I realised how much the role had impacted me on a psychological level. I felt an overwhelming need to disconnect and heal," Raghav said in an interview with Mid-day.