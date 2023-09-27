2-Month-Old Infant Abandoned At US-Mexico Border

US Border Patrol agents found an abandoned two-month-old infant at the country's border with Mexico near Rio Grande City, Texas, an official said.

In a post on X, Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said on Tuesday: "Rio Grande City Border Partol Agents find a 2-month-old child left abandoned at the border! This is a chilling reminder of how children are being exploited by human smugglers & criminal organizations every day."

This is not the first time that a child was found abandoned or dead at the border, reports Xinhua news agency.

Just days ago, a three-year-old boy's body was found by Texas Department of Public Safety officers in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas.

The child was swept away by a current while his family was attempting to cross the river to enter the US last week.

Similarly, a 10-year-old boy from Honduras reportedly drowned in the border river on September 13.

In August, two Honduran children, aged four and 12, were found abandoned by smugglers along the Rio Grande.

According to federal statistics, there was a 73 per cent rise in unaccompanied minors crossing the southern border compared to June.

The latest development came as thousands of migrants have crossed the border into Texas recently.

The mayor of Eagle Pass issued a local disaster declaration last week, seeking more resources.

