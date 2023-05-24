Two people were killed and seven others injured after an under construction house collapsed during a storm in Conroe, Texas, authorities said.

Two people died at the scene, Xinhua news agency quoted Conroe Assistant Fire Chief Mike Legoudes Jr as saying on Tuesday evening.

The conditions of the seven injured were unknown.

The home that collapsed was in the early stages of construction, Legoudes said.

"It looks like they were working on the second storey, no sheetrock or anything like that yet," he said.

Legoudes could not confirm if the storm was directly responsible for the collapse in the town, about 64 km north of Houston.

"We saw hail outside, sky got really black, and it rained really hard, 10 to 15 minutes," a local resident told CBS affiliate KHOU on Tuesday.

"And after that the rain kind of stopped. But around that same time we were hearing the ambulances and the fire trucks."

(With inputs from IANS)