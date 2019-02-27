Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out early on Wednesday morning with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The encounter took place following the aerial strike carried out by the Indian Air Force on terror camps of Jaish in Pakistani soil.

Three terrorists were believed to be involved in the encounter that began at 4.20 am. However, the firing stopped at around 8.30am after which security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area after getting information about the presence of terrorists.

The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards the security forces, who retaliated. The identity of both militants killed in Mamender village has been established, as per reports.

Five soldiers of the Indian Army were injured in the encounter. Two of these soldiers were taken to a military hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Following specific information about militant presence a joint operation by the Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the special operations group (SOG) of state police was started earlier in the day in Mamender.

"Firing exchanges have stopped. Searches were underway in the area. It was a clean operation. No collateral damage or injury to any civilian or security force personnel occurred," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, internet services have also been blocked in the area. Schools in the border town of Rajouri are closed today after the tension along the Line of Control.

