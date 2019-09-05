In an alarming incident, two Indian students studying in the University of Texas drowned at a popular tourist spot, Turner Falls in Davis in Oklahoma.

The deceased, identified as 23-year-old Ajay Kumar Koyalamudi and 22-year-old Teja Koushik Voleti, were not wearing life jackets, reports Associated Press.

The incident took place on Tuesday when one of them was struggling in the pool and the others rushed to help. However, neither of them resurfaced. The police said that both the victims were poor swimmers and neither of them were wearing life jackets.

The police received two calls regarding the incident about people in distress. The first call came in at 10 am. Their bodies were taken to the medical examiner who identified them.

Unfortunately, this is not the first incident like this to take place at Turner Falls. On July 4, two people from India drowned at Turner Falls. Reports state that no lifeguards have been hired to keep an eye on the popular tourist destination in Davis City, which is situated 70 miles or 110 kilometres south of Oklahoma City.

According to reports, four people slipped off a ledge and fell into the pool. While three people were saved, a 27-year-old woman drowned. They allegedly fell in a section of the pool where swimming is not allowed.

Following the drownings, the park has been closed for tourists, Assistant Chief for Davis police, Dee Gregory, said.