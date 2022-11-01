Taiwan building fire: 46 dead, 14 injured; blockades in lower floors made rescue efforts difficult Close
Taiwan building fire: 46 dead, 14 injured; blockades in lower floors made rescue efforts difficult

Two people were killed and three others rescued after a fire broke out at a footwear factory in Delhi's Narela industrial area on Tuesday, fire officials said.

The officials added that a rescue operation is underway to locate people suspected to be trapped.

Police said that few people were also injured and are getting treated at a hospital.

2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fire
2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fireIANS

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding fire at a building in the area was received at around 9.35 a.m following which 10 fire tenders were pressed into service.

2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fire
2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fireIANS

"So far, three persons have been rescued and two to three people are feared trapped," said Garg.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read