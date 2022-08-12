Fire brigade teams were pressed into service after a massive fire broke out at Alento Hotel near Jamnagar in Gujarat on Thursday evening.

The firemen have successfully rescued 27 guests, while three staffers are being treated at a local hospital.

The fire broke out at around around 8.30 pm on Thursday, following which district collector Saurabh Pardhi and DSP Premsukh Delu rushed to the spot.

A fire officer told the local media that out of the 36 rooms in the hotel, 18 were occupied by 27 guests, all of whom have been rescued safely.