The promotional activities of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 2.0 have kicked-off with a bang. The makers have started building hype around the mega-budget project throw teaser releases and interviews.

On Tuesday, October 2, there came a surprise for the Kollywood cine-goers with yet anoether making video of 2.0 giving glimpses to the technical aspects of the multilingual movie.

So far, the makers have unveiled a few promotional videos that include the teaser and the making video from the Shankar-directorial flick. With every promo, the excitement around 2.0 among the audience have gone unimaginably high.

The teaser released last month has shown that 2.0 is packed with world-class CGI. The movie is a battle between two robots – crow (Akshay Kumar's creation) and Chitti (Rajinikanth's creation). Some of the top studios from the world have worked on the project.

Shankar's recent interview to a leading English news channel has given an insight about the movie and other aspects of 2.0.

It is now said that the trailer from 2.0 will be released for Diwali festival. Lyca Productions-funded 2.0 has been made with a budget of Rs 450 crore. The movie will hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on November 29.