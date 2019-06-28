A 48-year-old woman and her 19-year-old daughter were physically assaulted and their heads were shaved as punishment in Bihar after they resisted a rape bid by a local ward councillor, Mohammed Khurshid, and his henchmen.

According to reports, a group of men had barged into their house in Vaishali district and attempted to rape the teenager. Their plans were thwarted when the girl's mother raised an alarm.

However, her efforts went in vain when the henchmen ended up physically assaulting both of them. They thrashed the two women with sticks, dragged them out of their home and held a panchayat. Khurshid allegedly called a barber and forced him to shave the women's head.

"Around 6.30 pm, half a dozen armed men forcibly entered my house and attempted to rape me. When my mother tried to save me, they started beating us," the teenager told the police.

The police have filed a case against Khurshid and his henchmen under sections 376 (rape) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.